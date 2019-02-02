Orlando girl, 12, calls 911 to report finding mother's body

ORLANDO, Fla. - A 911 call reveals how a 12-year-old girl reported finding her mother dead in their Florida home.

The Orlando Sentinel reports 29-year-old Brooke Jenkins-Pugh was killed Dec. 19 in her Orlando home on Blackburn Court, just east of UCF's campus.

In a 911 call released this week, Jenkins-Pugh’s daughter told a dispatcher she and her three siblings were wondering why they had not been woken up for school when they found their mother in a pool of blood surrounded by bullet casings.

The children are between the ages of 2 and 13. They went into another room for safety, and the 12-year-old told the dispatcher she did not want to check if her mother was breathing.

“We can only imagine what (the children) are feeling, that’s why they’re with the experts ... to help them, guide their way through all of those feelings," Orange County Sheriff John Mina told WKMG.

Police said Jenkins-Pugh’s husband, 29-year-old Nelonza Pugh, left the home after shooting her. He’s being held without bond on a murder charge.

