Orlando pharmacy owner gets 13 years for health care fraud

ORLANDO, Fla. - The owner of a Florida pharmacy was sentenced to 13 years in prison for a health care kickback scheme.

U.S. Attorney Maria Chapa Lopez told our news partner WKMG in Orlando that 53-year-old Larry Howard was sentenced Friday and was ordered to pay $4.3 million in restitution and surrender two properties he bought with the earnings.

Prosecutors say Howard was involved in a kickback scheme where doctors would prescribe medications that cost up to $17,000 per bottle.

Click the link to read the full WKMG article.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.