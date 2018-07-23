Parking lot shooting raises new questions on 'stand your ground' law

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - In 2017, Florida lawmakers changed "stand your ground" to require prosecutors to prove that someone didn’t fear for their life before prosecuting them for a shooting, rather that it be used as part of the person's defense.

While shifting the burden of proof in "stand your ground" cases was supported by both defense attorneys and public defenders, a fatal shooting Thursday in a Clearwater parking lot has renewed calls for the law's repeal.

“We want to make sure people accused of a crime have as many rights as possible,” said Richard Greenberg, president of the Florida Criminal Defense Attorney Association.

Greenberg likened the shooting of 28-year-old Markeis McGlockton by Michael Drejk last week after he scolded a woman taking a handicapped parking spot to the shooting of Trayvon Martin by George Zimmerman, calling Drejk a parking space vigilante.

Surveillance video shows Drejk getting pushed down during an argument, then pulling out a gun and firing at McGlockton.

Prosecutors must decide if Drejk really feared for his life before proceeding.

