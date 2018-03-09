Parkland shooting suspect Nikolas Cruz appears in court

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Nikolas Cruz, the man charged with murder in the Parkland school shooting, made a court appearance Friday afternoon in Broward County.

Cruz was there for a status hearing, where a judge ordered him to be held without bond on 17 counts of first-degree murder and 17 additional counts of attempted first-degree murder.

On Thursday, Cruz withdrew his not guilty plea in the case, according to a Local10.com report. The report said the shooting suspect instead plans to stand mute.

As the Sun-Sentinel reported, standing mute is similar to pleading not guilty, except that the defendant does not deny the charges against him.

Friday's court appearance comes two days after a grand jury formally indicted Cruz on the murder and attempted murder counts in the Feb. 14 shooting.

Seventeen students and staff were killed and as many were wounded in the Valentine's Day shooting rampage at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

