Florida crime drops in first half of 2018

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Overall, the number of Florida crimes in the first half of this year dropped by 8 percent, according to the 2018 Semi-Annual Uniform Crime Report from the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

But the school shooting that left 17 dead drove up the number of Florida murders during the first six months of 2018 compared to the same period last year.

The FDLE reported 545 murders, including the 17 at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland.

That compares to 531 murders in the first half of 2017.

Guns were used in 419 of Florida's murders in the first half of this year, or 77 percent of the total.

Robberies were down 10.8 percent, and burglaries were down 18.2 percent.

The first half of the year also saw a rise in reported rapes, from 4,073 in the first six months of 2017 to 4,227 in the same period this year.

"Florida’s law enforcement partnerships work seamlessly together to proactively prevent and solve crimes," FDLE Commissioner Rick Swearingen said in a news release. "I appreciate the dedication of our law enforcement in protecting Florida’s communities, families and visitors."

FDLE has tracked crime statistics since 1971. The report calculates crime volume, the number of index crimes known to law enforcement. The report, including county-by-county breakdowns, can be found on FDLE’s website.

