Bill to arm teachers postponed amid protest in Tallahassee

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - About 100 students who participated in the "March for Our Lives" returned to Tallahassee on Wednesday as lawmakers in the House postponed legislation that would allow teachers to be armed.

As the first group of protestors arrived at the state capitol, students like Maia Hebron, who attended Marjory Stoneman Douglas at the time of the shooting, were prepared to send their message to lawmakers.

“Teachers should not have the responsibility to shoot a child that is shooting a classroom," Hebron said. "I really do wonder if us being here has affected their decision ... today or not."

Later in the day Wednesday, the bill that would allow teachers to be armed was postponed. A House spokesperson said the decision had nothing to do with the protest, but said it was due to budget disputes between the House and Senate.

Students lined up in front of the House chamber doors holding pictures of gun violence victims as lawmakers entered.

“Even if they do bring this back later on, our plan is to come back and reinforce our numbers even more and more,” said Maria Oliveria, a UCF student.

Rep. Blaise Ingoglia (R-35th District) says the bill is about giving teachers and districts more choices.

“If you had a Navy Seal, who decided to all of the sudden be a teacher,” said Ingoglia. “How can you deny that person the opportunity to be able to protect his or her child?”

However, Rep. Adam Hattersley (D-59th District), a Navy Veteran, said armed teachers would need less than 150 hours of training, arguing it’s not enough to guarantee safety.

“I hope that nothing bad happens, but statistically something may,” said Hattersley.

The House will be in session again on Thursday.

It’s not clear if the school safety legislation will be on the agenda. The Senate version of the bill needs to pass one more committee before going to the Chamber floor.

Copyright 2019 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.