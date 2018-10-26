Pipe bomb investigation moves to Florida mail facility

People gather on a loading dock at a postal facility, Thursday, Oct. 25, 2018, in Opa-Locka, Fla. Investigators searched coast-to-coast Thursday for the culprit and motives behind the bizarre mail-bomb plot aimed at critics of the president.…

WASHINGTON - A law enforcement source told The Associated Press on Thursday that Miami-Dade police have gone to the mail-sorting facility in Opa-Iocka, Florida, at the request of the FBI in connection with the suspicious package investigation.

The source said it was a precautionary measure.

Suspicious packages were sent to prominent critics of President Donald Trump.

Postal inspectors are searching mail facilities for packages matching the 10 sent over the last four days.

No new packages containing explosives have been identified since Thursday morning.

Law enforcement officials told The Associated Press that the devices, containing timers and batteries, were not rigged like booby-trapped package bombs that would explode upon opening. But they were still uncertain whether the devices were poorly designed or never intended to cause physical harm.

A search of a postal database suggested at least some may have been mailed from Florida, one official said. Investigators are homing in on the postal facility in Opa-locka, where they believe some of the packages originated, another official said.

The officials spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to discuss the ongoing investigation by name.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.