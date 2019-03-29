Florida

Places in Florida where you can take a great Instagram photo

Big Seven Travel lists most Instagrammable places in the Sunshine State

By Colette DuChanois - Web producer

VisitFlorida Instagram photo of Ginnie Springs

There are several beautiful spots in the Sunshine State where you can snap a pic for Instagram.

Big Seven Travel put out a list of the seven most Instagrammable places in Florida. 

Ginnie Springs made the cut. Over in Gilchrist County, you can find crystal clear springs that are perfect for taking a selfie.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

It’s a beautiful day to take a dip ☀️

A post shared by Ginnie Springs (@ginniesprings) on

Another spot listed was down in Miami Beach, where you'll find colorful lifeguard towers stretching for miles.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Excited for the new Lifeguard Tower unveiling!! #miamibeach100 #ThisIsHowWeCelebrate #lifeguard #sun #fun

A post shared by City of Miami Beach (@miamibeachnews) on

And, of course, Walt Disney World made the list.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

45 never looked so good! ✨💕 #WDW45 #Cinderella #CinderellaCastle

A post shared by Walt Disney World (@waltdisneyworld) on

Click here to see the full list.

