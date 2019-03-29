Places in Florida where you can take a great Instagram photo

There are several beautiful spots in the Sunshine State where you can snap a pic for Instagram.
Big Seven Travel put out a list of the seven most Instagrammable places in Florida.
Ginnie Springs made the cut. Over in Gilchrist County, you can find crystal clear springs that are perfect for taking a selfie.
Another spot listed was down in Miami Beach, where you'll find colorful lifeguard towers stretching for miles.
And, of course, Walt Disney World made the list.
