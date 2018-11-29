Plan would transfer Dozier School land to county

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - Gov. Rick Scott and the Florida Cabinet on Tuesday are expected to consider proposals to transfer state-owned property at the former Arthur G. Dozier School for Boys to Jackson County.

The closed reform school has drawn widespread attention in recent years because of disclosures about juveniles who suffered abuse and died at the Marianna facility. University of South Florida researchers conducted a forensic investigation that also located graves at the site.

A 2017 state law addressed the handling of remains found at Dozier and required establishing memorials to the victims. That law also required the state to turn over about 360 acres, containing the site’s North Campus, South Campus and Boot Hill Cemetery, to Jackson County. The law required memorializing the cemetery and what was known as the “White House” on the campus.

Scott and the Cabinet on Tuesday will consider transferring the 360 acres to Jackson County.

Also, the county is asking the state to transfer at no cost another 919 acres, according to the Cabinet agenda item. The county wants the property for economic-development efforts, an autism-training center and affordable housing.

State staff members are recommending Scott and the Cabinet approve the proposals.

News Service of Florida