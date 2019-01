GAINESVILLE, Fla. - The Gainesville City Commission unanimously voted to ban plastic shopping bags and styrofoam take-out food containers.

The decision, made Thursday night, comes as an effort to clean up waterways, Gainesville.com reports.

There are a few exceptions like dog poop bags, newspapers and styrofoam plates, WCJB reports.

Some grocery stores, such as ALDI, already require you bring your own personal reusable bag when checking out.

