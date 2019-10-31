Police: 2 dead in small plane crash in Ocala

OCALA, Fla. - Two people died when a small plane crashed Thursday while trying to make an emergency landing near an outdoor shopping mall in Ocala, authorities said.

The Ocala Star-Banner reports witness told Ocala police officers that the plane nosedived, hit the ground and burst into flames on the side of State Road 200 just before noon.

Authorities said the plane also struck a sports utility vehicle as it went down, seriously injuring the driver.

The Federal Aviation Administration said in a statement that plane was a Beechcraft Baron aircraft. Two people were on board.

The FAA will investigate, and the National Transportation Safety Board will determine the cause of the crash.

