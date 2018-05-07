Police kill 1, arrest 3 in confrontation at Orlando mall

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Police shot and killed a man during a confrontation outside an Orlando area shopping center Monday afternoon, authorities said.

Officers answering a call from store employees at Colonial Plaza Mall about 12:30 p.m. confronted four people inside a vehicle, according to the Orlando Police Department.

Chief John Mina said two officers, fearing for their lives, opened fire at the vehicle, hitting the driver multiple times. The driver was later found dead inside the vehicle.

OPD @ChiefJohnMina briefs the media about an officer involved shooting that occurred at Colonial Plaza. pic.twitter.com/1xSteC6pIz — Orlando Police (@OrlandoPolice) May 7, 2018

Two women found near the vehicle were taken into custody and a third man was captured in the shopping center parking lot, Mina said.

The chief said it does not appear any of the four were armed at the time. It's unclear what kind of charges the survivors will face.

The officers involved have been placed on paid administrative leave, which is routine for police-involved shooting incidents.

The shooting remains under investigation by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement.

