Police looking for driver in deadly hit and run in Columbia County

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Fla. - The Florida Highway Patrol is looking for the driver of a car that hit and killed a man lying on the road on U.S. 41 just after midnight, in front of the Club Rodeo.

Troopers said Willie Chrome, 45, of Starke, was lying in the northbound lane when a sedan ran him over, killing him.

Detectives are trying to determine why the man was lying in the road in front of the Club Rodeo, and are checking to see if alcohol was a factor.

Investigators said the driver of the car did not stop and they do not have a description of the vehicle except that it was A sedan.

Anyone with information about the driver of the vehicle involved in the crash is asked to contact the Florida Highway Patrol in Lake City at 386-365-6196 or 800-387-1290.

