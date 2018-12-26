Police: Man killed, officer hurt during welfare check

CLEARWATER, Fla. - A man was killed early Wednesday morning by officers conducting a welfare check, Clearwater police announced.

Officers responding to an apartment on Gulf to Bay Boulevard early Wednesday for a domestic-related welfare check briefly spoke to a woman at the scene before a man approached and fired at officers, Clearwater police announced.

Police say one officer was shot in the foot and treated at the scene. Police say the man fled and was confronted by pursuing officers. Police say multiple officers confronted the man, who was then shot and killed.

"Four or five police officers, I could hear them yelling, 'There's another one down the street, and then they went running with guns drawn," neighbor Bill Shey told WFTS-TV.

Police said the woman that spoke with also fled the apartment and her whereabouts are not known. Authorities didn’t immediately release the identities of those involved.

