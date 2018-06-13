Police: Woman gave birth prematurely, covered baby with pot

HOMESTEAD, Fla. - Police in Homestead said a woman gave birth to a premature baby and left her near a backyard shed covered by an empty plant bucket.

News outlets report 20-year-old Martha Godinez-Diaz was arrested Monday on felony child abuse and neglect charges. The baby survived.

An arrest affidavit says the child's grandfather found the baby. Godinez-Diaz's boyfriend told police she called him, complaining of stomach pains. When he and other relatives arrived home, she said she was fine. But they noticed a change in the size of her abdomen.

WPLG in Miami said that the baby was found with a 10-gallon plant pot covering her head and a blue shirt covering her torso.

"The bucket appeared to be a deliberate attempt at concealing the child, possibly in an attempt to muffle (the baby's) cries," the affidavit said.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue officials said the placenta was still attached to the baby.

Officials said the baby has a "genetic malformation of the brain." She remains in the hospital.

Godinez-Diaz is being held without bond. An attorney isn't listed on jail records.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.