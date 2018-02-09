Poll: Majority of Floridians feel that things in state on 'right track'

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - A majority of Floridians feel that things in the state are on the "right track," according to a Mason-Dixon Florida poll.

While about 21 percent of Floridians say things in the state are on the "wrong track," and 19 percent are unsure, 60 percent feel things in Florida are on the "right track," according to the poll's findings.

Regarding the state's economy, about 14 percent of Floridians feel the state's economy is "excellent," 45 percent described it as "good" and 29 percent describe it as "fair." The poll found only 9 percent of Floridians described the state's economy as "poor" (3 percent were "not sure").

However, about 36 percent of Democrats said the economy is "excellent" or "good" compared to 79 percent of Republicans and 73 percent of Independents, according to the poll's findings.

Regarding Florida's economy over the next two years, the poll found that about 52 percent of Floridians believe it will improve, 9 percent said it will get worse and 31 percent believe it will stay the same (8 percent of Floridians were not sure).

A majority of Floridians believe the quality of life they enjoy in the state is "excellent" (37 percent) or "good" (42 percent), according to the poll. About 16 percent of Floridians described the quality of life as "fair," 3 percent said "poor" and 2 percent sure "not sure."

The poll found that across the state of Florida, about 31 percent of voters see population growth and over-development as the primary threat to their quality of life over the next 10 years, followed by environmental problems (18 percent) and crime and drug problems (16 percent).

