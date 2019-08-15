Poll shows support for DeSantis presidential run in 2024

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - While most people haven't even started to focus on the 2020 election, a new poll shows some Floridians stand behind Gov. Ron DeSantis running for president in 2024.

A poll tested how supportive Floridians are of a 2024 presidential race involving either the governor or the state's two U.S. senators. Many believe all three could vie for the presidency.

Famed pollster Tony Fabrizio asked the question: Who is Florida's favorite son for president in 2024? Gov. Ron DeSantis, U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio or U.S. Sen. Rick Scott?

With his approval ratings soaring, DeSantis won hands down.

"I think the positions he's taken have established him as a national leader," said Morton Kline with the Zionist Organization Of America. "I really hope and pray that he seeks national office sometime in the future."

After meeting with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Israeli media asked DeSantis if he would consider a bid for president.

"Certainly not in 2020. You can guarantee that," DeSantis said.

The 2024 election is still more than five years away. Both DeSantis and Rubio will face voters in 2022, and would have to win to be viable for the presidency.

Longtime GOP strategist Mac Stipanovich says a lot can happen in five years.

"And as the poll numbers for Senator Scott and Senator Rubio tell you, the better people know you, the less they're going to like you," said Stipanovich.

Rubio has already run once, and insiders in both DeSantis and Scott camps aren't ruling it out.

An advantage for Gov. DeSantis is that he can be in a Florida media market every day as the campaign heats up. Scott and Rubio won't have that luxury.

