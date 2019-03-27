Powerball fever heats up as jackpot climbs to near-record high

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - Powerball fever is once again growing as the jackpot is reaching an almost historic number.

The winner of Wednesday night's drawing stands to win an estimated $750 million. That's the third largest in Powerball history.

According to Forbes, your chance of taking home the Powerball jackpot is around 1 in 292-million.

People like Rhonda Miller aren’t wasting any time. “I usually play every once in a while, but when it gets big, my son says ‘mom, you gotta buy tickets’,” Miller said. If she’s the big winner, Miller said she would like to create a free medical clinic.

In addition to the jackpot, players have eight other ways to win money prizes. Those prizes range from $4 to $1 million or up to $2 million if the ticket includes Power Play.

While the odds of winning the big prize are extremely low, to win any prize in the game, your odds are approximately 1 in 25.

If you are lucky enough to win a hefty sum, there are some things you'll want to do right away:

Make your decision between taking a lump sum or getting annual payments.

Sign your lottery ticket.

Remain anonymous if possible. One way to do that is to accept your lottery prize through a legal structure, like a trust.

Consider hiring a team of experts to help you manage your new wealth.

Tickets cost $2 each. For each lottery ticket that is bought, a portion of it goes toward education. Wednesday's Powerball drawing at 10:59 p.m. Make sure to buy your tickets by 10 p.m.

