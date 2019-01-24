President Trump grants more funding for Hurricane Michael recovery

MARIANNA, FL - OCTOBER 13: Commercial buildings on the square in Marianna were heavily damaged by Hurricane Michael on October 13, 2018 in Marianna, Florida. According to reports, at least 18 people have died since Hurricane Michael made…

MARIANNA, Fla. - Governor Ron DeSantis on Thursday announced additional reimbursement assistance to help with recovery expenses from Hurricane Michael.

DeSantis said in a news release that he met with President Donald Trump on Tuesday to request an additional 45 days of federal funds, a request that was granted quickly.

The additional funding will help with debris removal, overtime pay for workers and budgeting for local governments.

“I would like to thank President Trump for granting my request for 45 days of 100 percent Federal cost share,” DeSantis said in the release. “This much needed additional reimbursement assistance will vastly help Florida families in the Panhandle. We are fortunate to have such a strong ally in the White House and we will never stop fighting to help all affected communities recover and rebuild stronger than ever.”

