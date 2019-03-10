President Trump makes additional disaster assistance available in Florida

President Donald J. Trump made additional disaster assistance available to the State of Florida on Sunday.

He is authorizing an increase in the level of Federal funding for debris removal and emergency protective measures undertaken in Florida as a result of Hurricane Michael.

Under the President's order today, Federal funds for debris removal and emergency protective measures are authorized at 100 percent of the total eligible costs for a period of 45 days from Hurricane Michael’s landfall, the press release said.

"On October 14, 2018, President Trump authorized a 100 percent Federal cost share for debris removal and emergency protective measures, including direct Federal assistance, for a period of five days of the State of Florida’s choosing," the release said.

