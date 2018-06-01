Priest takes defamation case to Florida Supreme Court

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - A Catholic priest who filed a defamation lawsuit against the Diocese of Palm Beach has taken the case to the Florida Supreme Court.

Lawyers for priest John Gallagher filed a brief asking the Supreme Court to wade into the case after an appeals court last month sided with the diocese, according to documents posted Friday on the Supreme Court website.

The lawsuit came after series of events that started with allegations in early 2015 that another priest at Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Church in West Palm Beach had shown child pornography to a 14-year-old boy.

The other priest, Joseph Palimattom, was arrested, pleaded guilty and was ultimately deported to his native India, according to last month’s ruling in the 4th District Court of Appeal.

After the incident involving the other priest, Gallagher was not offered the job of pastor of Holy Name and was reassigned to another parish, a transfer he did not accept. He alleged that the diocese tried to cover up the child-pornography incident and that he was reassigned for not going along.

In response, diocese officials made critical public comments about Gallagher, which spurred him to file the defamation lawsuit.

The appeals court last month blocked the lawsuit, saying judges cannot become entangled in church administrative decisions --- a legal concept known as the “ecclesiastical abstention doctrine.” But in asking the Supreme Court to take up the case, Gallagher’s attorneys argued that the appeals-court ruling conflicted with legal precedent.

“Here, Father Gallagher’s defamation claim is based on the church’s repeated statements on social media and various newspapers that he was lying about the events he believed demonstrated an attempted cover up of Father Palimatton’s sexual misconduct,” the brief said. “The determination of the truth or falsity of those events does not involve any church doctrine, but rather the objective facts surrounding that incident.”

