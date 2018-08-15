2 hospitalized after shooting at home in Palatka, deputies say

PALATKA, Fla. - Detectives with the Putnam County Sheriff's Office said a domestic disturbance led to a double shooting Tuesday night at a home in Palatka.

According to the Sheriff's Office, investigators were sent to a home on Lane Street just after 9 p.m.

Two men were shot and taken to a hospital, the Sheriff's Office said. As of 10 p.m. Tuesday, deputies were still at the scene investigating.

It wasn't immediately clear how severe the two men's injuries were. It was also unclear who fired the shots.

The Sheriff's Office said additional information would be released Wednesday morning.

