3 dogs involved in attack will not be removed from owner

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. - Putnam County Animal Control investigation sparked by a February attack involving three dogs that were running at-large has concluded.

The results, which News4Jax obtained on Thursday, show that the dogs will not be euthanized or removed from their owner.

The decision comes after the three dogs were involved in two separate attacks, including the one in February, that sent two people to the hospital and after the animals had been seen on video chasing another man.

RELATED: Putnam County man says he was attacked by 3 dogs | Documents: Owner previously warned 3 dogs might injure someone

Willy The Losen first spoke with News4Jax in March, when he was still recovering from being attacked by his neighbor's three dogs while jogging along East Cowpen Lake Road in Hawthorne on Feb. 24.

Despite his injuries, investigators have determined the three dogs will not be removed from their owner and euthanized.

"I wasn't surprised, The Losen told News4Jax on Thursday after the investigation concluded. "I didn't think they would give a favorable ruling for the safety of the citizens of Putnam County."

The three dogs have been identified as a shepherd-Lab mix and two yellow Labs.

According to a letter from the county, the shepherd has been deemed a dangerous animal, which means it must be restrained. It also means if the dog attacks another person, it will be removed from the owner and euthanized, and the owner could also face a criminal charge.

The letter reveals the other two dogs were not deemed dangerous, but the owner was cited because the animals were at-large and had been a habitual nuisance.

Months before The Losen was attacked, the same dogs were under investigation for attacking Bill Hanssen.

A letter from Canine Aggression Consulting to Putnam County Animal Control Director Robert Pierce states the shepherd-Lab mix showed distinctive defense behavior and the others did not.

DOCUMENTS: Letter from Putnam County about investigation results | Behaviorist's report | Putnam County ordinance

"Neither I or the other gentleman who was attacked by these dogs were interviewed by them during their investigation," The Losen said. "So I feel like the investigation was incomplete and they didn't follow their ordinances."

The Losen also said the consultants made him look like the provocateur and less like the victim, even though he was jogging on a public road.

“His report made it sound like, and this isn’t just coming from me, but others who read it too, that I provoked the dogs," he said.

The Losen said he is suing the dogs' owner and appealing the result of the investigation.

The Putnam County Animal Control director could not be reached for comment Thursday night.

