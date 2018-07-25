4 arrested on various charges after meth lab found at home in Hollister

HOLLISTER, Fla. - Four people were arrested Saturday on various charges after a meth lab was found at a home in Hollister, according to the Putnam County Sheriff's Office.

The meth lab was found at a home in the 200 block of Chesser Road.

Deputies said Patrick Parker, 58, told detectives he purchased pseudoephedrine with Shawn Miles, 40, so Miles could manufacture methamphetamine.

Parker told detectives he gave Miles a ride to the home on Chesser Road and left him at the home, deputies said.

Deputies approached the home. From the roadway, deputies could smell a "strong, chemical odor," and saw Miles manufacturing methamphetamine using a "one-pot" method, according to the sheriff's office. When deputies ordered Miles to stop, Miles ran into the home with the active methamphetamine lab, deputies said.

Deputies found Miles, Danielle Yarbrough, 24, and Thomas Carpenter, 35, in the home. Deputies said they found shotgun shells in Carpenter's bedroom during a search of the home.

Carpenter, who is a convicted felon, was arrested and charged with possession of ammunition by a convicted felon, deputies said. He was taken to the Putnam County Jail and released on $5,000 bond.

Deputies said they found syringes, ingredients to manufacture methamphetamine, and filtration materials during a search of a bedroom used by Yarbrough.

Yarbrough was arrested and charged with producing methamphetamine, trafficking 14 grams or more of methamphetamine, methamphetamine possession, marijuana possession and two counts of drug equipment possession, deputies said. She was taken to the Putnam County Jail and held on $59,000 bond.

Deputies found the meth lab in the kitchen and members of the Sheriff's Office Methamphetamine Lab Response team dismantled the one-pot, deputies said.

Miles was arrested and charged with producing methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine, trafficking 14 grams or more of methamphetamine, purchasing a listed chemical to manufacture methamphetamine and resisting an officer without violence, deputies said. He was taken to the Putnam County Jail and held on $63,000 bond.

Deputies said Parker was arrested and charged with purchasing a listed chemical to manufacture methamphetamine. He was taken to the Putnam County Jail and released on $5,000 bond.

