4 children escaped Putnam County mobile home fire that killed 2

POMONA PARK, Fla. - The state fire marshal confirmed that four children made it out of the burning mobile home in which two young children died early Sunday morning. Investigators have also determined the fire was caused by an electrical issue.

Putnam County firefighters dispatched to New York Lane in Pamona Park around 12:45 a.m. found the mobile home engulfed in flames with two children believed to still be inside. After knocking down the fire, they found the bodies of two children, identified by family members as Zayden Sharper, 4, and Na'ziyah Sharper, 5.

State investigators said the two were sleeping over at a relative's home.

"I don't know what to say," the children's mother said, expressing her grief on Facebook Live. "You never know."

Leighton Tomkins III, spokesman for the Florida Division of Investigative and Forensic Services, said it has partnered with the Putnam County Sheriff's Office on the investigation. He added there was no indication of any suspicious activity.

The Florida Department of Children and Families is conducting its own investigation into the children's deaths.

Questions about the ages of the children who escaped and information about any adults in the home at the time were not yet answered.

Water plant operator Robert Briant, who stopped by the home after the fire, said the family has lived there for only a few months.

"I hope people can get together and help them out and get them a new place," Briant said.

