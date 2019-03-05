Deputies say 66 pounds of marijuana seized in Putnam County traffic stop

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. - Halo's nose always knows. Putnam County K9 deputy Halo sniffed out more than 66 pounds of pot in a car pulled over during a traffic stop on Monday, deputies say.

The stop followed an investigation by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement Tri-County Narcotics Task Force and Putnam County Sheriff’s Office Street Crimes Unit into a suspected drug distribution operation in Putnam County.

Nikita Motley, 28, of Palatka, was arrested and charged Monday with trafficking marijuana, possessing a vehicle known for trafficking drugs and drug equipment possession.

Deputies said they conducted a traffic stop on Motley’s vehicle on a traffic infraction. During the traffic stop, deputies said K-9 Halo sniffed out drugs and a search turned up a large amount of marijuana.

Four cardboard boxes with vacuumed-sealed bags of pot and drug paraphernalia were found, according to deputies.

They said approximately 66 pounds of marijuana was found in the vehicle with a street value of $151,800.

During the Tri-County Narcotics Task Force’s investigation, Motley, a convicted felon, was known to distribute drugs throughout Putnam County. Deputies said she was arrested and taken to the Putnam County Jail and is currently being held on $50,500 bond.

The Tri-County Narcotics Task Force is comprised of law enforcement officers from Putnam, St. Johns and Flagler counties; Bureau of Alcohol ,Tobacco ,Firearms and Explosives; Homeland Security Investigations; and FDLE.

