73-year-old man killed in Putnam County traffic crash

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. - A 73-year-old Hollister, Florida, man was killed as he was driving his 1996 Chevy Cavalier on Cheyenne Avenue, then tried to cross State Road 20 just before 9 p.m. Thursday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

FHP investigators said his car was hit by a 2007 Kia Optima, driven by Kayla Clemons, 22, of Gainesville, Florida. She and her passenger ,Caliah Martin, 2, suffered minor injuries and were taken to the Putnam County Medical Center.

Troopers said the Optima was traveling west on State Road 20 in the inside lane when it struck the driver's side of the Cavalier, then ended up hitting a traffic sign post.

After impact, the Cavalier continued across the median and landed in a ditch.

The FHP said alcohol is not a factor in the crash. Investigators will release the name of the man killed once his family has been notified.

