Apparent grenade found in Palatka scrap yard, deputies say

PALATKA, Fla. - An employee at a Palatka auto parts yard was startled to find what he believed was a grenade that had its safety pin removed, according to a release from the Putnam County Sheriff's Office.

Investigators were called to John's Tomoka Auto Parts on Wednesday. An employee said he was working on a pile of scrap when he kicked an item on the ground.

The man looked down and saw what looked like a hand grenade, deputies said. When he picked it up, he noticed there was no pin attached and called the Sheriff's Office.

The item was removed from the auto parts yard and destroyed, investigators said.

