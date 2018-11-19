Bicyclist hit by car, killed in Putnam County

PALATKA, Fla. - A woman from Putnam County died Sunday when she was hit by a car and thrown off her bicycle, reported the Florida Highway Patrol.

The crash took place on Crill Avenue near Oakwood Avenue at 10:22 p.m.

Troopers said Andrew Brandenburg, 21, hit the back of the woman's bike with his Mitsubishi Mirage. The impact threw her off the bike and she died at the scene.

Charges are pending. Alcohol was not a factor, reported FHP and the woman was not wearing a helmet.

