Celebration of life for children killed in house fire

POMONA PARK, Fla. - A celebration of life was held Thursday night after the loss of two children who died in an electrical fire as they slept in their Putnam County home.

The state fire marshal, working with the Putnam County Sheriff's Office, determined no adult was in the home when the fire started Sunday morning at the house on New York Lane. Investigators said four other children were in the home and made it out OK.

Family, friends and loved ones fought back tears and held on tight as they hugged the mother of Zaden Sharper, 4, and Na'Ziya Sharper, 5.

Candles were lit and balloons soared into the sky as the community came together to pay their respects to the brother and sister at Harry Banks Park.

"Make sure the parents get whatever support they need. Make sure the kids get whatever support they need and just put some happiness in them," said Falicia Monts, a family friend.

Zaden's godfather Wallace Mims held up photos as he spoke about his godson.

“He was always fun. Liked to be around candy and wanted to play all the time," Mims said. "I can’t pick him up anymore and we can’t go riding around.”

Donna Freeman, the godmother of the children's mother, said she'll miss hearing Zaden and Na'Ziyah laugh.

"Their smile. Their personality. They really were good kids," Freeman said.

She said her job now is to be there for the family.

A GoFundMe page was set up by the children's mother to help pay for the funeral. Services will be held at 4 p.m. Saturday.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.