Man killed in ATV crash at Hog Waller ATV Park, FHP says

PALATKA, Fla. - An all-terrain vehicle rider is dead following a crash Saturday afternoon at the Hog Waller Mud Bog ATV park in Palatka, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers confirmed that 31-year-old William Lamire of Starke was involved in the 3:24 p.m. crash during the Dirty Deeds ATV Bounty Hole Extravaganza, troopers said.

Lamire fell out of the vehicle when it overturned, according to FHP. He was the only person in the vehicle and was not wearing a helmet, according to the report.

A portion of the ATV park was closed as troopers investigated the crash.

The ATV park posted a message on Twitter:

We are deeply saddened to share that earlier today an adult male was involved in a single ATV accident in our designated riding area that resulted in his passing. Park staff and medical personnel responded immediately. We are committed to operating a safe environment and care for those impacted. We are also working with authorities to understand how this happened. At this early stage of the investigation, we have no further details. The Hog Waller family extends our deepest sympathy and our thoughts and prayers are with the family and friends during this difficult time.”

Riders could participate in different events, including the Bounty Hole and Sand Track Race, for prizes. The event was supposed to last through Sunday, but it is unclear if it will continue.

