Deputies: 2 hospitalized after San Mateo house fire

SAN MATEO, Fla. - Two people were hospitalized after a house fire Wednesday morning in San Mateo, the Putnam County Sheriff's Office said.

The blaze shut down both directions of State Road 100 from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m.

According to the Sheriff's Office, deputies discovered two people were inside when they arrived at the house.

Deputies said they were able to get one person out, and they helped rescue personnel get the second person out.

Both people were taken to the hospital, deputies said. Their conditions were not released.

