Deputies: 2 shot, seriously wounded in botched drug deal

PALATKA, Fla. - Two people were shot and wounded Thursday night during a drug deal gone sideways in Palatka, the Putnam County Sheriff's Office said.

Deputies responded about 8:30 p.m. to a double shooting on Skeet Club Road near the intersection of state roads 19 and 20.

Deputies said they found two people suffering from gunshot wounds in a vehicle parked in front of a residence. Deputies said one person had been shot in the abdomen and the other had been shot in the back. Both were taken to a hospital, where they were reported to be in serious condition at last check.

Investigators said they learned the double shooting stemmed from a botched narcotics transaction and they have identified persons of interest in the shooting. Sheriff Gator DeLoach informed the public that it was not a random act of violence.

The Sheriff's Office continues to investigate.

