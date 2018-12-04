Deputies: Body scan catches inmate trying to smuggle 'items'

PALATKA, Fla. - A 24-year-old man serving a life sentence tried to smuggle items into the Putnam County Jail but was caught by the jail's body scan, the Sheriff's Office said.

David Marcum, who is serving time for a 2013 armed robbery and grand theft conviction, entered the jail from a Department of Corrections facility to attend a court hearing, deputies said.

Before he was booked into the jail, a routine body scan was performed. The scans occur any time an inmate is brought into the facility, deputies said.

During Marcum's scan, corrections deputies saw items that resembled batteries inside Marcum's body. He was placed in a solitary area until the items were passed from his body.

The items had been stowed away by Marcum at the prison and, after they were retrieved, deputies properly disposed of them.

