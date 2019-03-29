Deputies: Burglary suspect shot by San Mateo homeowner

SAN MATEO, Fla. - A burglary suspect was shot and wounded early Friday morning by a San Mateo homeowner, according to the Putnam County Sheriff's Office.

The suspect, identified by deputies as William Bradley Mulroy, was arrested on two counts of burglary with battery, one count of criminal mischief and one count of trespassing.

Deputies said they responded about 1:30 a.m. Friday to a home in San Mateo, where they said a burglary was reported and the homeowner shot the suspect.

At the same time, the Sheriff's Office said it learned of a man with a gunshot wound to his shoulder at the Cheyenne Saloon Bar. The man, who was identified as Mulroy, was taken to Orange Park Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

According to the Sheriff's Office, deputies met with the burglary victim who said that Mulroy had been harassing people inside the Oasis Bar earlier in the evening. The victim said he told Mulroy he needed to leave the bar. Later, according to deputies, Mulroy showed up at the victim's home, forced his way inside and began fighting with the victim and someone else inside the home.

During the altercation, the victim armed himself with a handgun and shot Mulroy one time in the shoulder, investigators said.

After Mulroy, 40, was treated for his injuries and released from the hospital, he was arrested and booked into the Putnam County Jail, where he was ordered held with bond, deputies said.

The Sheriff's Office continues to investigate.

