Deputies: Family dog bites toddler at Putnam County home

MELROSE, Fla. - A Putnam County toddler was hospitalized Friday afternoon after he was bitten by the family dog, authorities said.

Deputies answering the 12:20 p.m. call to a home on Perry Road in Melrose learned a 2-year-old boy had been bitten by the dog, according to the Sheriff's Office.

The child was taken to UF Health Shands in Gainesville, where he was treated for injuries to the ear and arm, the Sheriff's Office said. His condition remains unclear.

Deputies said the family's pet appeared to be an Australian Shepherd.

Little information was immediately released.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.