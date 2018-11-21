Deputies: Rape investigation leads to Interlachen man's arrest

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. - An Interlachen man was arrested Tuesday night and charged with one count of felony first-degree sexual assault after a woman told detectives she had been raped by him, according to the Putnam County Sheriff's Office.

Kelly Scott Kollman, 56, remained in the Putnam County jail without bond as of Wednesday afternoon after he was taken into custody by deputies.

The investigation into the alleged assault began Tuesday evening when a detective was called to the Putnam Community Medical Center to speak with a female victim.

According to the arrest report, which was heavily redacted to protect the identity of the victim, the victim told the detective she had been raped by Kollman on Tuesday and that there was a history of sexual abuse. The report also states that the victim agreed to have a sexual assault exam conducted at the Family Life Center.

The arresting detective noted in the report that he conducted an interview with Kollman in which Kollman admitted to having sex with the victim but said it was consensual.

The report further states that Kollman told the detective that he had been having consensual sex with the alleged victim once a month since 2009 and that the victim would offer to have sex with him in exchange for money to pay for drugs.

A person in the report, who is not identified by name, told the detective that on Tuesday morning, she was in her room when the victim knocked on the door and said she was going to the hospital because she had just been raped by Kollman.

The detective noted in the report that he placed Kollman under arrest as a result of statements he received in conjunction with evidence that was collected on scene.

The relationship between Kollman and the victim is unclear. The victim's age is also unknown.

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.