Deputies look for missing man with medical condition

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. - Deputies are asking for the public's help finding a 22-year-old man who they said ran away from an assisted living facility in southern Putnam County.

Ulysses Coker, the man who deputies are looking for, has a medical condition and must take his medications consistently, the Putnam County Sheriff's Office said Wednesday.

It's unclear when he was last seen.

Anyone who sees him or who has information about his whereabouts is asked to call 911 or 386-329-0800.

