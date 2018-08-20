Deputies: Palatka standoff prompts lockdowns at 4 schools

PALATKA, Fla. - Four schools were placed on lockdown late Monday morning after a suspect in a stabbing barricaded himself inside a Palatka home, the Putnam County Sheriff's Office said.

Deputies surrounded the house in the area of East Lake Street just before 11:30 a.m. after they said a woman suffered stab wounds to the arm and stomach.

The woman was taken to Orange Park Medical Center to be treated. Deputies described one of her cuts as superficial.

As of 1:15 p.m., deputies said they were trying to talk to the suspect in the stabbing case. It's unclear whether there are any guns in the house.

As a precaution, deputies said, James A. Long Elementary, Moseley Elementary, Jenkins Middle School and Palatka High School were put on lockdown. Deputies said there was no anticipated threat to any of the schools.

The Palatka Police Department, the agency investigating the stabbing, identified the suspect as 28-year-old James Young. Police said a warrant was signed for his arrest on a charge of aggravated battery.

