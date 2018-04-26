Deputies: Putnam County man impregnated teenage girl

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. - A Putnam County man faces multiple felony sex charges after deputies said he impregnated a 15-year-old girl who he had a sexual relationship with since she was 13.

Charles Lee Beahn, 39, was arrested Tuesday on six counts of lewd and lascivious behavior on a minor, and one count of child cruelty by impregnating a child under the age of 16.

According to his six-page arrest report obtained Wednesday by News4Jax, the Putnam County Sheriff's Office began investigating Beahn in October when the Florida Department of Children and Families reported an alleged sexual battery involving Beahn and a 15-year-old girl.

Through their investigation, detectives said they learned the teenage girl was pregnant with Beahn's baby. The girl also told investigators that the two had a sexual relationship that began when she was 13, and that she considered Beahn to be her boyfriend.

A neighbor, who asked not to be identified, was shocked to hear about what happened.

“I just hate it for our community and I’m glad they got him," the neighbor told News4Jax on Wednesday. "But this is very surprising for me because this is very low key out here. We watch everybody’s back. This is very upsetting.”

According to the arrest report, Beahn and the girl’s father were friends. In 2015, the girl's family became homeless so her father ended up living out his truck, but he allowed the victim and her sister to live in Beahn's home.

When News4Jax went to the home on Wednesday, another man who lives there said, "It's all your opinion. Y'all need to get going now."

According to detectives, Beahn admitted to having sex with the girl, said he loved her and discussed marrying her when she gets old enough.

The arrest report reveals the teen had the baby, as a warrant was obtained last month to get a DNA sample from the infant. The report also shows the teen is now staying in a group home with other teenage girls in a similar situation.

Beahn was booked into the Putman County Jail, where he remained Wednesday on $30,000 bond.

