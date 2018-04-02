2 missing children found safe in Putnam County woods

Samuel Morrison and Susanne Morrison have been reported missing, deputies say

PALATKA, Fla. - Two children missing in a wooded area of Putnam County have been found unharmed, according to the Sheriff's Office.

The children, 10-year-old Susanne Marie Morrison and 8-year-old Samuel Josiah Morrison, had last been seen in their home at about 5 a.m. Monday, deputies said.

Deputies said the children's father saw them in the home when he left for work, but when their mother woke up a few hours later, they were gone.

The family has chickens, and the children feed them. Deputies followed footprints, leading them to search the woods off State Road 19 and West Peniel Road, where the children were found Monday afternoon.

Resources from the Putnam County Sheriff's Office, St. Johns County Sheriff's Office, and Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission helped search for the children.



