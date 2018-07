Putnam County deputies searching around Horselanding Road in Satsuma Wednesday night for a missing 3-year-old girl found her safe in an abandoned car.

According to the Sheriff's Office, rescue personnel were called to check out Jayla, but the Putnam County Sheriff's Office said she appeared to be unhurt.

There was no immediate word how long the girl was missing or how she got into the car.

