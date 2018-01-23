Deputies seek help to find missing 74-year-old woman

HAWTHORNE, Fla. - Deputies are asking for the public's help to find a missing 74-year-old Putnam County woman.

Virginia McClellan was last seen about 7:45 a.m. Monday at her home in Hawthorne.

Relatives believe she is traveling north on I-75 toward Knoxville, Tennessee, in a 2005 Gray/Silver Ford F250 pick-up with a blue topper and license plate 295 PMW.

McClellan has not been diagnosed with diminished mental capacity but her family believes she might be in the early stages of dementia. They said she frequently gets confused and disoriented.

McClellan was last seen wearing a blue and white flannel shirt, blue jeans and black shoes. She's described as 5 feet, 7 inches tall, weighing 150 pounds with hazel eyes and gray hair. She has not visible scars or tattoos.

If you have any information about McClellan's whereabouts, contact the Putnam County Sheriff's Office at 386-329-0800 or Crimes Stoppers at (888) 277-TIPS (8477).

Copyright 2018 by WJXT News4Jax - All rights reserved.