Deputies seek tips in investigation of Palatka man's murder

PALATKA, Fla. - Detectives are asking the public for tips that could lead to an arrest in the murder of a Palatka man.

Arnold Choate, 72, was found dead July 2 at his home on Heidt Road, according to the Putnam County Sheriff's Office. Investigators view his death was suspicious, but few details have been released.

Anyone who has information on Choate or who may have seen something amiss near the Heidt Road home in the morning or afternoon hours of July 2 is asked to call the Sheriff's Office at 386-329-0800.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers of Northeast Florida by dialing 888-277-8477. Tips that lead to an arrest and conviction could lead to a reward of up to $3,000.

