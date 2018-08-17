Deputies: Teen hospitalized after near-drowning

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. - A 17-year-old boy was taken to a hospital after nearly drowning Friday afternoon in Putnam County, authorities said.

According to the Putnam County Sheriff's Office, the teen was taken just before 1 p.m. to UF Health Shands Hospital in Gainesville.

There's no word on the teen's condition.

News4Jax called Fire Station 24 in Melrose and was told that firefighters were out eating lunch when the 17-year-old walked up to them and said something happened while he was out swimming.

It's unclear where the near-drowning happened.

