POMONA PARK, Fla. - A 2-year-old boy was hospitalized early Thursday evening after being pulled from a pond in Pomona Park, the Putnam County Sheriff's Office said.

According to deputies, the toddler's grandfather found the boy in a pond on Ridge Lake Road and performed CPR on him until paramedics arrived.

The boy was taken to Putnam Community Medical Center in unknown condition.

