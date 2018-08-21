Deputies: Woman charged with child abuse after choking, punching daughter

EAST PALATKA, Fla. - A woman was arrested late Sunday evening at her East Palatka home after deputies said she physically assaulted her 11-year-old daughter while intoxicated.

Tiffany Latroya Williams, 36, is charged with first-degree felony child abuse.

According to the Putnam County Sheriff's Office, deputies they were called Sunday night to a home on Old Cherry Lane to investigate a disturbance involving a minor, and the investigation turned into a child abuse case.

A neighbor who wished to remain anonymous told News4Jax on Monday that she saw three deputies at Williams' home.

“It’s disturbing because I really don't know much about her, but you don’t do kids like that," the neighbor said.

According to the arrest report, Williams was intoxicated when she entered her daughter’s bedroom and tripped on a toy. Deputies said she became so irate that she grabbed the child by the neck, choked her and then punched the girl in her face and head.

Investigators also noted in their report that a 7-year-old boy, who is presumed to be a sibling, was present when the girl was assaulted.

The Department of Children and Families was notified before the girl was taken to a hospital to be checked for injuries, deputies said. Immediately after the children were removed from the scene, Williams was taken into custody.

Investigators said Williams commented on how she no longer wanted to care for the 11-year-old.

She was booked into the Putnam County jail, where she remained Monday night without bond.

Both children have since been temporarily placed with a relative.

