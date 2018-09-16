Woman dead in Interlachen; 'armed and dangerous' man sought

Putnam County detectives are looking for a man they consider armed and dangerous after a woman was found dead early morning Sunday morning Interlachen.

Deputies called to Sand Lake Road about 3:40 a.m. found a woman dead outside a home. Her name and details of her death have not been released.

The sheriff's office is looking for Joseph McKee, who is believed to be driving a 1990 red Nissan truck with "Strictly Business" written across the front windshield. The name "John" is also written on the passenger window and a Confederate flag on the roof or hood. The vehicle has Florida License tag KDCM37.

If you see McKee, do not approach him, but call 911 or the sheriff’s office at 386-329-0800.

