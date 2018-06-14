Detectives searching for driver of pickup truck linked to trailer thefts

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. - Detectives are asking for the public’s help in a search for the driver of a white pickup truck.

The Putnam County Sheriff’s Office wants to be speak with the driver regarding multiple trailer thefts in southern Putnam County.

Detectives said the truck appears to be a white Ford F150 with an extended cab and long bed. The truck also has heavy front-end damage.

Earlier this month, one of the victims of a theft followed the truck, stopped the suspect and got his trailer back around CR 309, according to detectives. The suspect fled before law enforcement arrived.

Anyone with information is asked to contact detective William Gill by phone or text at 386-530-1324.



