Dog found wandering street with bullet hole in jaw

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. - A 1-year-old dog is on the mend after he was found wandering a street in Putnam County with a bullet hole in his jaw.

According to Florida Urgent Rescue (FUR), the dog, Milo, was purposely shot with a rifle. Although he survived, he still requires reconstructive surgery and is battling an infection that spread from the wound to his throat.

Mike Merrill, the founder of FUR, says it's one of the worst cases of animal cruelty he's seen.

"It's amazing he survived," Merrill said. "When you're looking at the wound, it doesn't look that bad from the outside. You see a hole in the side of his jaw, but his jaw is completely shattered."

Doctors told Merrill teeth, bone and bullet fragments are lodged in the dog's neck and mouth. Based on his physical appearance, FUR said it appears Milo went about a week without eating because of the pain from the wound.

"If the person who found him and brought him in hadn't done so when they did, I don't think he would have survived very long," Merrill said.

No one has been arrested as a result of Milo's injuries. Attorney Randy Reep said Florida law recognizes all dogs as property, which is why people convicted of animal cruelty don't serve serious time.

“The legislature who determines the laws, and many times the severity of the law, has determined that being cruel to an animal is a third-degree felony at its max, even when it’s aggravated by shooting them," Reep said.

FUR said throughout Northeast Florida, 12 dogs were reportedly shot within the past 18 months. Milo is the third dog in the past year to be shot in the jaw.

